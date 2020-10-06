Oscar Grant’s family demands justice, Alameda DA reopens case

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oscar Grant’s family is demanding justice be served for another officer who was on the platform in 2009 on New Years Day.

“Our family stands here today along with the community of Oakland to make the demand that the Oscar Grant case be reopened.”

At a news conference on Monday outside the Fruitvale Bart station, family and supporters of Oscar Grant called on the District Attorney to file charges against another officer who was on that platform New Years Day morning in 2009, former Bart Officer Tony Peroni.

Oscar Grant’s mother, Wanda Johnson explains, “During our trial we were informed officer Tony Peroni would be charged at a later date. It has been 11 years and still we have not had that trial.”

Grant’s family says while it was Bart Officer Johannas Mehserle who fired the shot into Grant’s back that killed him, it was Peroni that created the atmosphere that led to the shooting.

Grant’s uncle Cephus Johnson said, “Anthony Peroni the Bart Officer that created the climate of violence pinned Oscar down with his knee on his neck with his hands on his face pushing 250 pounds of his weight fracturing the bones in Oscar’s face, called Oscar a — — — three times. Punched Oscar, kneed Oscar lied to investigators, falsified the investigative report and escaped justice.”

While Mehserle was charged with murder and eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter after maintaining he intended to use his taser not his service revolver, Peroni was never charged, though he was fired from the bart police force.

Near the tail end of that news conference Oscar Grant’s family said they had just received an email from the District Attorney agreeing to reopen the case.

KRON4 received a similar email stating DA Nancy O’malley would reopen the case and assign a team of lawyers to determine the circumstances that caused Oscar Grant’s death and then make a determination.

