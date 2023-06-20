(KRON) — Following last weekend’s funeral service, the family of Alexis Gabe has created a memorial for their daughter at their home. Gabe, 24, disappeared in January of 2022. Her family, law enforcement and hundreds of community members spent months searching for her.

The first of her remains were found in November of last year. More of her remains were found back in March. However, some of her remains are still missing and may not ever be found.

What remains the family does have are now displayed in their home, contained in a tear drop shaped urn that is etched with her name, the years she lived — 1998-2022 — and four white butterflies.

Photo: Gwyn Gabe

The urn is made from silver and matte black aluminum, according to Gabe’s father Gwyn Gabe, and is “very heavy.” The urn is displayed alongside a framed photo of Alexis, placed among candles, flowers and a large silver “A” with a butterfly on it.

“Our daughter is home,” said Gwyn in a text to KRON4 accompanying the pictures of the memorials.

Alexis’ former boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones was the main suspect in her disappearance. He was seen on surveillance camera footage loading large, heavy garbage bags into his car shortly after his disappearance. However, he was killed in a confrontation with police in Seattle before he could be taken into custody.