Outbreak at San Francisco homeless shelter infects 70 people

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that 70 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the city’s largest homeless shelter, MSC South.

Of the 70, two were staff members.

Breed said there are usually 340 people staying at the shelter. During the course of the pandemic, the capacity was reduced.

There were about 100 people staying at MSC South Thursday night. Of those people, 70 tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 70 who didf test positive will remain at MSC South in quarantine. The San Francisco Department of Public Health will send staff there to provide medical treatment for those infected.





Overall, 70 have tested positive, including 2 staff members. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 10, 2020

Those who did not test positive will be moved to hotel rooms, according to Breed.

“While we’ve had early success in slowing the spread of coronavirus, I want to reiterate that we are not out of the woods yet,” Breed wrote in a tweet. “We’ve been preparing for situations like this and we’re responding. But it is critical that people continue following the Stay Home Order.”

San Francisco now has nearly 800 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.

