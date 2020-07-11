Outdoor dining no longer allowed in Alameda County under new health order

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In Alameda, there were a few restaurants that were allowing people to come and dine outside but not anymore.

You can only pick up or do drive through now.

The city has cones set up so people can safely pull up and park to pick up their food.

This is because the state issued updated guidelines ending all out-door dining.

While Alameda County’s Health officials had allowed outdoor dining, under this stricter state guidance, all restaurants, wineries, and bars in Alameda County may only be open for drive-through or pick-up/delivery options.

Some residents shared how felt about no longer being able to eat outdoors.

“For the purposes of this COVID-19 pandemic and for the health and safety of the general public, I am for something like that. Look, I’m 58 years old and I’m susceptible. Maybe if I can’t have the virus it might be light out for me, so I say them doing something like that is a necessity,” William Brown Jr. said.

No word yet from county officials on how long this will be in place.

