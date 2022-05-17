San Francisco (KRON) — Outside Lands is back with a fresh lineup of performers and single-day tickets go on sale tomorrow. Headliners for the festival will include SZA, Post Malone and Green Day. Local San Francisco performer Illenium is also highlighted on the festival bulletin for a “Special Hometown Performance.”

In addition to bands, the popular festival will also include food and drink, wine, craft beer, DJS and electronic dance acts and “Grass Lands,” which promises to deliver a “next level” experience featuring local cannabis brands.

Three-day passes are currently available for sale on the Outside Lands website, but those prices start at $409. If you’ve been waiting for a more budget-friendly way to get in on the fun, single-day passes go on sale at 10am tomorrow, and start at $175 plus fees.

Outside Lands will take place August 5-7 in Golden Gate Park.

Another Planet Entertainment, the producer of Outside Lands, is a locally owned and operated entertainment company, and focuses on curating events for the Bay Area. For more information on some of APE’s upcoming events, check out their list of upcoming shows in our area.

Tickets for the event go on sale the same week Coachella promoter, Goldenvoice announced it would be launching a new electronic music festival this fall. That festival, which is named “Portola,” after an event that was held to reopen the city following the 1906 earthquake, will he held at Pier 80 on Sept. 24 and 25.

Headliners at Portola include The Chemical Brothers and Flume.