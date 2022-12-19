(KRON) – Holiday season has arrived, and many are expected to be flying into and out of the Bay Area.

SFO officials said that between now and next Wednesday, they expect just over a million people to pass through the airport. Friday, just before the Christmas weekend, is expected to be the busiest day with about 134,000 travelers.

In the East Bay, Oakland International Airport said they expect 670,000 passengers will fly between now and Jan. 2. That is about 10 percent more than last year.

Both airports are seeing numbers of travelers that are close to or equal to pre-pandemic levels.

Zavion Anderson has been in Atlanta since before Thanksgiving. He left Georgia early this morning and said holiday travel can test a person’s patience. “It’s good based on the fact that it’s the holidays but it’s getting thick. I was there early this morning. I was there at like 3:30 and my flight was at five and I still had to run to my plane,” said Anderson.

For those flying over the next couple weeks, airport officials recommend checking in with your airline before leaving home to make sure the plane is on time, arrive at the airport two hours early and consider signing up for TSA Pre-Check or Clear to get through security faster.

Despite the number of flu and COVID-19 cases on the rise, masking is strongly recommended but not required at SFO and Oakland International Airport.