PAJARO, Calif. (KRON) — As the community of Pajaro recovers from devastating flooding, some furry family members are starting to make their way back home. More than 120 pets have been reunited with families since the evacuations began, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for Monterey County.

The local SPCA watched over 244 pets that had to be evacuated in March, and officials say another 120 of them are still being cared for now. Dogs, cats, chickens, several other species of birds, a rabbit and an iguana were all evacuated by SPCA during the flooding.

Dog rescued by SPCA (Photo courtesy of Monterey County SPCA)

Dozens more animals were rescued and immediately reunited with their loved ones, SPCA says. The group also provided pet food and supplies to emergency shelters as well as evacuees who had pets with them. Since the evacuation orders were lifted, 124 pets have returned back to their homes.

“Thanks to your support, we are sending pet food home with every reunited pet and giving free pet food to everyone in need so residents of Pajaro don’t need to add feeding their pets to their list of concerns during this time.” — Monterey County SPCA

(Photo courtesy of Monterey County SPCA)

The SPCA has set up Amazon and Chewy shopping lists for community members to donate food to local pets in need. If you would like to purchase items for those in need, please visit www.spcamc.org/amazon or www.spcamc.org/chewy.

This work is provided as a free service to the community, and the SPCA maintains it’s support through donations. If you are interested in donating to or learning more about SPCA, please visit www.spcamc.org.