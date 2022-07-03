SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department shut down a sideshow that drew more than 200 vehicles to the city, according to a tweet from the SJPD Media Relations team.

This is an aerial image of the sideshow in San Jose July 2, 2022.

The vehicles were gathered near South 10th Street and Alma Avenue around 11p.m. when officers intervened. Officers arrested 7 individuals for weapons and firearms charges.

Gun confiscated at San Jose sideshow, July 2, 2022.

Officers issued approximately 500 citations for violations that included spectating. Two firearms were recovered at the scene. Five vehicles were towed on 30-day impounds.