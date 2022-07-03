SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department shut down a sideshow that drew more than 200 vehicles to the city, according to a tweet from the SJPD Media Relations team.
The vehicles were gathered near South 10th Street and Alma Avenue around 11p.m. when officers intervened. Officers arrested 7 individuals for weapons and firearms charges.
Officers issued approximately 500 citations for violations that included spectating. Two firearms were recovered at the scene. Five vehicles were towed on 30-day impounds.