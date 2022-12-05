PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects robbed the Apple Store in downtown Palo Alto on Black Friday, shoplifting items valued at about $35,000, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. The robbery was initially reported as a shoplift on Friday Nov. 25 at around 4:17 p.m.

According to a Palo Alto PD spokesperson, the suspects entered the store on Black Friday and shoplifted multiple iPhones and laptops, valued at around $35,000. While they were shoplifting, one suspect was overheard making a general threat of physical violence to any shopper that attempted to stop them.

KRON On is streaming live news now

This escalated the crime from a burglary shoplift to robbery, according to police. No weapons were displayed by the suspects and no one was physically injured in the robbery.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a red Mazda 3 hatchback. They were last seen by a security guard heading north on Highway 101. No arrests have been made. The suspects were described as men in their late teens or early twenties. One wore a blue hoodie with black pants, the other a gray hoodie with blue jeams.