SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Tuesday in the city’s Tenderloin district. Officers assigned to the SFPD Tenderloin Station responded to the 900 block of Market Street just after midnight for a ShotSpotter activation, SFPD confirmed to KRON4.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located an adult man on the unit block of Turk Street who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and lying in the street. Aid was rendered by officers and paramedics were summoned, police told KRON4. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded and has taken over the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.