(BCN) — An overturned big-rig is blocking all lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 680 near Bernal Avenue.

No one was reported injured in the crash, which is causing traffic to be diverted off the highway. The CHP is estimating that the roadway may remain blocked until around 8:30 a.m. No other details about the crash were immediately available.

