SAN JOSE (KRON) – An overturned big rig is causing a major traffic backup on Highway 17 in Los Gatos.

According to the CHP, the right lanes near Idylwild Road remain blocked.

At the time of the accident, all northbound lanes were closed.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

At this time, officials expect all lanes to reopen by 7:30 p.m.