(KRON) — An overturned big rig is causing problems for North Bay commuters Friday morning on the Northbound 101. The truck overturned on the 101 just north of San Antonio Road, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

#TRAFFICALERT: An overturned big rig is causing a morning traffic headache for North Bay commuters traveling on NB U.S. 101 just north of San Antonio Rd. Motorists are encouraged to use State Route 116 (Lakeville Hwy) as an alternate route. https://t.co/FfZQ3evt6p — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 15, 2022

Vehicles are slowly passing on the right shoulder. Motorists are advised to expect major delays and to avoid the area if possible. State Route 116 (Lakeville Hwy) is suggested as an alternate route.

