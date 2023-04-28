(KRON) — An overturned big rig on westbound Highway 24 east of Highway 13 in Oakland is blocking the two right lanes of traffic. The truck overturned as a result of a traffic collision with injuries, according to an alert from 511SFBay.

The accident has backed up traffic all the way through the Caldecott Tunnel into Orinda.

The traffic disruption has come at a time when many fans are heading to Chase Center to watch Game 6 of the Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs matchup with the Sacramento Kings. The game has an early start time of 5 p.m.

There is no timetable for when the collision will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.