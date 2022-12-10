CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on CA-242, according to Cal Trans.

CalTrans cameras show traffic backed up on northbound CA-242 just south of Grant Street. CalTrans reported that the center lanes were blocked due to the incident, and delays should be expected.

Van overturned on northbound I-280

This isn’t the first crash reported today. Around 9:30 a.m. on northbound I-280, a van had also overturned. One person could be seen being treated for injuries before being placed into an ambulance.

