OAKLAND (KRON) — It has been nearly three weeks since the deadly Ghost Ship fire and still no word on a cause.

But the owner, Chor Ng, now has a lawyer from Southern California.

The fire at the beginning of the month ripped through the Oakland warehouse, killing 36 people.

Federal investigators wrapped up their investigation but did not pinpoint what ignited the deadly fire.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has its own investigation going.

So far, no charges have been filed.