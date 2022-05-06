OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the owners of a popular Puerto Rican restaurant were robbed at gunpoint. It was caught on surveillance video. Now, the father of the family-owned business is calling on Oakland city leaders to do something about crime in the city

The crew at La Perla Puerto Rican cuisine was wrapping up the end of the workday behind the restaurant when they were attacked.

“Three individuals, all of them have guns, they ambushed them, they didn’t have no chance,” said Ortiz. “Because when you have a gun put to your head, there is nothing you can do.”

It happened Wednesday, May 4, just before 7:00 p.m. at La Perla on Fruitvale Avenue in Oakland. La Perla has been serving customers in this area for over five years.

“This is the first time that we experienced something like that,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz co-owns the family restaurant with his children. He says his son is one of the three men being robbed in the video.

“You know, everybody has been robbed around here. Everybody! Peet’s Coffee next to me has been four times in six months at gunpoint. Something needs to be done,” said Ortiz.

KRON On is streaming live now

A photo taken from the surveillance video shows the suspect’s vehicle, Ortiz said. It is described as a newer model Toyota Camry, dark gray in color

“They took about $10,000 worth in about 30 seconds,” he said.

Ortiz and his family are well-known in this community. His restaurant has been visited by Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Oakland PD Chief Leronne Armstrong.

Ortiz is also known for being an outspoken business leader who is fed up with crime in Oakland.

“I give all of my life to Oakland,” he said. “The only thing that makes me feel good is that November 8 is coming around and we’re going to have an election. The citizens of Oakland, we’re going to choose who is going to lead this city. I have been here 45 years, and I have never seen the city the way it is right now.”

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Oakland police.