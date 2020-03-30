Pac-12 Conference organized team activities suspended until the end of May

Live Now
BERKELEY, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Chad Hansen #6 of the California Golden Bears celebrates scoring on a two-point conversion with wide receiver Patrick Worstell #88 against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter on September 17, 2016 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Cal won 50-43. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday it is extending its suspension of its collegiate organized team activities through May 31. There will be limited exceptions as the Pac-12 continues its efforts to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The suspension includes the following:

  • No organized, in-person team activities of any type.
  • No in-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, or practices of any type.
  • Virtual or online supervised voluntary workouts and skill instruction are not permitted, regardless of location.
  • Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted to two hours per week for football and four hours per week for all other sports. (Pac-12 is appealing to the NCAA to increase the two-hour football limit).
  • Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans, and taped demonstration videos on workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique.
  • In-person, on-campus nutrition may be provided if student-athletes are unable to leave campus, off-campus nutrition is limited to distribution of products normally available on campus.
  • Non-athletic related support to student-athletes is permitted, including sports medicine treatments, physical therapy, rehabilitation, academic support, mental health and wellness support.
  • Institutions are allowed to provide off-campus student-athletes with apparel and personal equipment that is regularly available to student-athletes when they are on campus for conditioning workouts. 
  • Renting, purchasing or arranging for conditioning or strength training equipment or machine is not permitted.

The Pac-12 Conference is a collegiate athletic conference where 12 schools from the western United States compete at the NCAA-Division 1 level throughout 24 sports. Both UC Berkeley and Stanford are part of the Pac-12 Conference.

A full copy of the Pac-12 policy can be found here.

