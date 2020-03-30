Pac-12 Conference organized team activities suspended until the end of May

BERKELEY, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Chad Hansen #6 of the California Golden Bears celebrates scoring on a two-point conversion with wide receiver Patrick Worstell #88 against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter on September 17, 2016 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Cal won 50-43. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., (KRON) — The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday it is extending its suspension of its collegiate organized team activities through May 31. There will be limited exceptions as the Pac-12 continues its efforts to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The suspension includes the following:

No organized, in-person team activities of any type.

No in-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, or practices of any type.

Virtual or online supervised voluntary workouts and skill instruction are not permitted, regardless of location.

Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted to two hours per week for football and four hours per week for all other sports. (Pac-12 is appealing to the NCAA to increase the two-hour football limit).

Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans, and taped demonstration videos on workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique.

In-person, on-campus nutrition may be provided if student-athletes are unable to leave campus, off-campus nutrition is limited to distribution of products normally available on campus.

Non-athletic related support to student-athletes is permitted, including sports medicine treatments, physical therapy, rehabilitation, academic support, mental health and wellness support.

Institutions are allowed to provide off-campus student-athletes with apparel and personal equipment that is regularly available to student-athletes when they are on campus for conditioning workouts.

Renting, purchasing or arranging for conditioning or strength training equipment or machine is not permitted.

The Pac-12 Conference is a collegiate athletic conference where 12 schools from the western United States compete at the NCAA-Division 1 level throughout 24 sports. Both UC Berkeley and Stanford are part of the Pac-12 Conference.

A full copy of the Pac-12 policy can be found here.

