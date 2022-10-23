PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop.

Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday at 11:18 p.m., an officer conducted an investigative stop on a vehicle after recognizing the registered owner had an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The officer confirmed the driver, identified as Oxenford, had an outstanding warrant, and he was taken into custody. During a subsequent search, police said they located more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.