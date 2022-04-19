(BCN) – Pacifica police are seeking information about a false report they received on Sunday, in which someone claimed to have placed an explosive device under a vehicle.

But a bomb squad later determined that there were no explosives in or around the vehicle.

At 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, someone called the Pacifica Police Department and claimed to have placed an explosive device under a vehicle parked on the 2300 block of Beach Boulevard. The caller claimed the vehicle had been “specifically targeted”, police said.

Police went to the area and found the vehicle the caller had described. They notified nearby residents and restricted traffic in the area.

While waiting for the San Mateo County Bomb Squad to arrive, someone who claimed to be associated with the vehicle spoke to police. The person claimed no knowledge of the explosive and cooperated with investigators.

The bomb squad arrived around 9:30 p.m. Within the hour they determined that there was no explosive device in or around the vehicle, police said. Police reopened the area around 11.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can contact detectives at (650) 738-7314 regarding case number 22-1018. People can also give information anonymously via Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

