PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) – Pacifica police are seeking a driver who hit and injured an 8-year-old boy with a vehicle and then fled last week.

The collision occurred around 4:25 p.m. last Thursday in the 600 block of Manor Drive, where the boy had chased a ball into the street when the vehicle hit him, according to police. The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later released.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Honda Accord or similar vehicle and was last seen fleeing west on Manor Drive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444.

