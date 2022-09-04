(BCN) — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire near Pacifica on Friday before it spread beyond the building.

Crews from San Mateo County’s North County Fire Authority Fire Prevention Division responded to the fire at 100 Shamrock Ranch Rd. at 2:26 p.m. with a total of six fire companies, according to a statement from the fire authority.

A search-and-rescue operation determined there was nobody inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The North County Fire Authority urged the importance of maintaining smoke alarms and fire extinguishers in all residences.

