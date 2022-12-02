SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was at San Francisco City Hall on Friday where he officiated a vows renewal ceremony for a same-sex couple in honor of the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. Padilla also hosted a press conference with SF Mayor London Breed, State Senator Scott Weiner and Equality California Executive Director Tony Hoang.

“There is no better place than San Francisco to celebrate the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act and unequivocally affirm the lives of millions of LGBTQ people and interracial couples across our country,” said Sen. Padilla. “We celebrate the progress that we have made today, but recognize the work still left undone to fully protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans. I’ll continue working to build on our efforts until we ensure that every American is treated equally under the law, free from discrimination.”

“San Francisco’s history is inseparable from the history of the LGBTQ community and the movement for marriage equality locally, at the state level, and nationally,” said Mayor Breed. “As we celebrate the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, we honor those who have endured discrimination and hate, and the many who lost their lives in the quest for equality.”

The Respect for Marriage Act requires that the federal government recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed and to guarantee that valid marriages between two individuals are given “full faith and credit” regardless of the couple’s sex, race, ethnicity or national origin, according to a press release sent out by Sen. Padilla’s office.

“After the Supreme Court overturned a woman’s right to choice, we feared same-sex marriages were next,” said Cyn Wang and Tessa Chavez, the couple whose vow renewal Padilla officiated. “The Respect for Marriage Act gives our family clarity and a sense of relief that our marriage, and those of all married couples regardless of sexual orientation or race, will be protected in this country.”

The Respect for Marriage Act is now headed to the House of Representatives for passage. From there,it will go to the president’s desk to be signed into law.