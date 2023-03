(KRON) — Northbound Alma Street in Palo Alto between East Meadow Drive and El Verano Avenue was disrupted Thursday due to a fire, according to Palo Alto PD. The situation has been resolved, Palo Alto PD said.

The Palo Alto Fire Department responded to a fire at the Stanford Villa Apartment Homes in the 3300 block of Alma Street. The number one lane of northbound Alma Street has re-opened while the number two lane will remain closed until Palo Alto FD vehicles clear the area.