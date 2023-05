The City of Palo Alto Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Palo Alto Police Department)

(KRON) — Alma Street in Palo Alto is closed in both directions due to an injury crash, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Officers with Palo Alto PD and the Palo Alto Fire Department are investigating the crash and Alma is closed between Seale Avenue and Rinconada Avenue, police said.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays and to expect temporary traffic increases in surrounding neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.