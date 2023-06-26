A man was arrested after allegedly throwing lighter fluid on a Thousand Oaks restaurant worker and chasing him through the business with a knife before attacking another man with the liquid, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred around 2:05 p.m. Sunday at a restaurant in the 400 block of East Avenida De Los Arboles, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed that a man, later identified as Robert Haight, 61, entered the business, allegedly squirted lighter fluid on an employee and tried to set him on fire in the unprovoked attack, officials said.

Haight then grabbed a large kitchen knife and chased the worker through the businesses before the victim ran out through the back.

Haight followed the worker to the parking lot where a second person tried to intervene.

“Haight then turned his attention to the second victim and assaulted him, by squirting lighter fluid on him,” officials detailed.

The second victim was able to defend himself and fought Haight off.

Deputies soon arrived at the scene and took Haight into custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered during the attacks.

Haight, of Palo Alto, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a caustic chemical, officials said.

His bail was set at $500,000.