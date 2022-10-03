PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating an assault against a cyclist on Thursday as a hate crime, according to Palo Alto Police Department.

On Thursday just after 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a hit-and-run collision with injuries. Palo Alto Fire Department and officers with PAPD were dispatched to the scene. Police say an investigation showed that a man in his 30s was riding his bicycle heading east on University Avenue. The man reported he temporarily pulled further into the traffic lane to pass a vehicle that was attempting to park.

The man says that the suspect pulled up next to the bicyclist and began to yell at him for riding in the middle of the road. Police say the two men began to argue when the truck driver called the bicyclist a racial epithet and spat on him before reaching out to grab his arm and ultimately striking the bicyclist with his truck.

The collision caused the victim to fall to the ground. He says the suspect then drove his truck over the victim’s bicycle before driving north on Webster Street before turning east on Lytton Avenue. The victim told police he later saw that truck turn back onto University Avenue heading east.

The victim suffered a cut on his leg which was treated by paramedics at the scene. The bicycle was damaged, but police say it remained rideable. The victim described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with blonde hair. He was reportedly wearing a construction vest. The victim tells police that the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Toyota truck.

Police did not receive other calls about this case from passerby, and officers have not been able to locate witnesses. If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to contact the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413