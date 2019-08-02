Palo Alto Police involved in standoff

PALO ALTO (KRON) – UPDATE: Palo Alto Police have confirmed that crisis negotiation and SWAT teams are on scene

Palo Alto Police are currently involved in a standoff with a man they believe to be armed with a hand gun on the 300 block of Tennessee Lane.

The man and a women were involved in a domestic violence dispute when police arrived.

According to police, the female victim is with police and safe, while the man is still barricaded in his private residence.

Police have contained the scene and have assured that there is no danger to the community.

This is a developing story, and we will update here as more information is released.