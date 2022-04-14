PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a man who was seen brandishing a knife in a backyard. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Park Boulevard and was called into police just after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The resident of the home saw the suspect prowling in his backyard, and the suspect drew a small kitchen knife after he was confronted through a window, Palo Alto police said. The suspect fled on foot northbound on Park Boulevard.

The victim described the suspect as a white man who stood about 5-foot-5 with a stocky build. He was wearing all black with a white face covering with “monster teeth” on it.

There is no surveillance video of the incident and there have been no similar incidents reported in Palo Alto. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.