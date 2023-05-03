(KRON) — A Palo Alto resident interrupted a pair of burglars in the side yard of her home Tuesday after being tipped off to their presence by home security cameras, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a news release. The suspects had apparently forced entry into the home but took off once they realized someone was home.

Palo Alto PD received a call to their 24-hour dispatch center around 9:12 p.m. regarding a burglary in progress, police said. The resident, described as a woman in her fifties, was alone at her home in the 1400 block of Byran Street when she was notified by her home security cameras that two suspects had entered her side yard through an unlocked gate.

She dialed 9-1-1 and then yelled “hello,” according to police. The suspects fled and she heard one of them cursing.

Upon responding, officers discovered the home’s rear sliding glass door had been shattered. While police believe the suspects entered the home, the victim reported that nothing was missing.

The suspects appeared to be wearing sweatshirts with the hoods up and face masks that covered their faces. They were also wearing dark gloves, according to police. Additional surveillance camera footage from the neighborhood showed a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, leaving the area heading south on Byron Street at a high rate of speed at the time.

Police say they are investigating any possible connection between this case and a similar interrupted residential burglary at an occupied home last month in the 1500 block of Dana Avenue as well as another burglary on Tuesday night that occurred in the 00 block of Jordan Place.

The suspects remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.