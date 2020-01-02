Palo Alto’s oldest African American church vandalized

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Members of a Palo Alto church feel uneasy after someone vandalized the walls and doors.

The vandalism happened early Saturday morning at Palo Alto’s oldest African American church, known as the University AME Zion church.

The vandalism happened on the bathroom doors and outdoor wall of the church.

The pastor says they got rid of the messages the next day.

A witness explains the suspect is a man in his 30’s or 40’s and rode into the church and left on a bicycle.

The Pastor says, “To be the oldest black church in our community and to experience this destroys that sense of comfort.”

Kaloma Smith is the pastor at University AME church in Palo Alto.

In the images above you can see the spray painted messages left on the bathroom doors and walls. The words say, ‘Ef god, why jesus why. God curses.’

The pastor explains,”Those are the three things at best we could see. You know they didn’t have good penmanship and that’s as best as we could see from what they wrote on the wall.”

While the messages don’t include racial slurs, Smith asks why they chose to target their church and not the others lining the same street.

“I have a very strong asking of why because as you saw you have to pass four churches to get here on that way and from the other direction you have to pass four churches so we don’t know their intention,” Smith said.

The pastor says the messages are disturbing given current religious tensions and attacks, “We now live in a time where more and more religious institutions are being attacked, whether through vandalism or through violence, so you’re like is my church gonna be another one on the news?”

Right now, Smith says police have no suspects at this time.

He says it shatters their sense of security but the congregation will not be bullied.

The pastor plans to change the way they secure this facility and how they handle security at this church. Smith says the church and congregation will not be intimidated and instead they will have a service this weekend open to all members of the community.

