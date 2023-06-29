SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Veteran journalist and evening anchor, Pam Moore, announced her plans to retire earlier this month from KRON4, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s broadcast and digital operation in San Francisco (DMA #10).

Moore has been anchoring the KRON4 News since March 1991. Her last evening newscast is scheduled for tonight June 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a special focusing on Pam’s legacy in the Bay Area. During her last days in the anchor chair, Moore received heartfelt messages from Bay Area luminaries and national leaders including the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. San Francisco Mayor London Breed proclaimed June 29, 2023, Pam Moore Day in San Francisco and Moore also received a proclamation honoring her service from Oakland City Mayor, Sheng Thao. Tonight, during her final newscast, Moore will be honored by several Bay Area leaders and organizations.

“We want all who enter the KRON4 studio to be reminded of the journalistic principles that Pam has exemplified throughout her career and to be inspired by the legacy that is Pam Moore.” Josh Palefsky, KRON4 News Director, said of the legendary journalist.

Moore was visibly moved when presented with the studio tribute. The words represented on the tribute sign are all personal descriptions of those she shared the newsroom with. Pam Moore will share a personal goodbye message later today online: facebook.com/kron4pammoore/

“I am overwhelmed often to tears by the emails, posts, and messages of all kinds which have been shared as I wind down my tenure on the KRON4 News anchor desk. I just cannot seem to fully express my gratitude for so many blessings here. To the viewers, the community folks, my co-workers past and present, my heart is full. It has been a privilege to be a part of your lives, and I am honored you have been a part of mine,” said Moore.

Although retiring from the anchor desk today, viewers can still see Pam Moore report across KRON4 platforms as a Special Contributor.