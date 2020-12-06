Panic buyers storm San Francisco Costco amid coronavirus surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has Bay Area shoppers panic-buying — again.

Costco on 10th Street in San Francisco was filled with long lines on Saturday.

Video shows the line extend all the way to the parking lot.

Shoppers also appeared to have wiped out the shelves full of toilet paper and paper towels. Signs show the Kirkland toilet paper and paper towels out of stock.

Panic-buying was common across the United States during the beginning of the pandemic. And now, with the latest surge, and what health officials hope is the final surge, people are hitting the stores hard.