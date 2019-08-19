Parents react to mom who left baby in hot car in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) — A one-year-old baby was left in a car on a scorching hot day.

A photo was taken after Union City police officers removed the child from the vehicle.

“When officers came, they observed that there was a child in the back seat of the car in a child seat,” Sgt. James Cordero said. “Mind you it’s about 95 degrees, it’s very hot, there was no shade and it appeared that the child was sweating profusely.”

The incident happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. when a city employee happened to hear the baby crying from a nearby vehicle, parked by the library near city hall.

The employee observed a baby secure in its car seat.

The good Samaritan called 911.

“The officers were able to remove the child in the car seat from the vehicle,” Cordero said. “They found that the child was sweating severely to the point where the shirt was saturated as if the child had just taken a shower.”

Cordero said the windows were slightly cracked open.

It turns out the baby was left unattended for about 25 minutes.

The mother told police she left the baby as she took her other two young children to the library to check out a book.

“I know nobody does it intentionally but we need to be careful when we have a baby,” Rajesha Pradhan said. “We as a parent have to be responsible.”

“Being a parent, you’re just really tired every single day and you kind of go through your routines so on one hand you can kind of see how that could happen,” a family said. “But on the other hand, it’s your child and for that to happen it’s just kind of unthinkable and unforgivable almost.”

“I do think they need to be prosecuted because they need education,” Maria Nasjleti said.

Nasjleti is a retired child welfare social worker who served more than 30 years in Santa Clara County.

“People should understand that when parents are prosecuted for something like this, unless the child dies, they’re not going to do jail time,” Nasjleti said. “The judge, juvenile judge usually sends them to classes so they could learn better supervision and care for their children.”