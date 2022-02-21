Parents to protest planned Oakland school closures today

OAKLAND (KRON) – There is a protest today at 2pm at Parker Elementary School – one of 12 schools the Oakland school board voted to close or merge by the end of the school year.

Parents, students and staff protested over the weekend as well.

This after the school board voted to close and merge a dozen schools earlier this month to deal with an expected future budget deficit.

On Friday, the school board voted to uphold the decision to close and merge schools despite a major public outcry, including weekly protests and a hunger strike by two teachers.

Two board members wanted to postpone the closures at parker and community day school until next year, but majority voted to uphold the original decision.

The school district says 35 percent of its schools are enrolled at below sustainable levels causing a multi-year budget deficit.

The district released a short statement in response to the criticism saying “On Friday night, Feb. 18, the OUSD board of education upheld their previous decision from the meeting on Feb. 8. The district is focused on ensuring all impacted students have as smooth and easy a transition as possible.”

As the school district moves forward with its plan – so do the protests.