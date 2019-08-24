Parking spot shooter found guilty of manslaughter

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — The man who fatally shot someone over a parking spot in 2018 is now facing up to 30 years in prison.

A jury found Michael Drejka guilty of manslaughter on Friday — bringing an end to a week-long trial that highlighted Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

Closure for the father of Markeis Mcglockton more than a year after Drejka fatally shot his son outside a convenience store in Clearwater, Florida.

“Now we can start putting the pieces back together and move on,” Michael McGlockton said.

The 2018 incident erupted after Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend over a handicapped parking spot.

Surveillance video shows McGlockton coming out of the store to defend her and shoving Drejka to the ground.

That’s when Drejka pulled out his weapon and fired the deadly shot.

“We’re thankful that the jury saw what we saw — saw what everybody saw in that video — that a parking lot vigilante with an axe to grind murdered Markeis McGlockton in cold blood,” Michele Rayner, family attorney said.

Drejka, who didn’t take the witness stand, used Florida’s “stand your ground” law as a defense for justifiable homicide.

The defense team said their client believed he was in danger after mcglockton knocked him down.

Ultimately, after six hours of deliberation, the jury disagreed.

“The defendant is guilty of manslaughter as charged,” the juror read.

Drejka’s attorneys expressed their condolences to McGlockton’s family.

“We’re happy that they got the justice that they were seeking,” Defense Attorney Theresa Jean-Pierre said. “And so, again to the jurors of pinellas couty, thank you for doing your civic duty.”

Drejka will be sentenced in early October.