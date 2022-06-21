(KRON) — BART service is suspended on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations due to a partial derailment of a train in the area, according to a tweet from BART Tuesday evening.

Update 6:00 pm: Yellow Line service between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations is suspended in both Antioch & SFO directions due to a reported derailment on a train.@cccta bus lines 11 and 14 connect the two impacted stations and will accept BART tickets as fare. https://t.co/JIBDmYGNaP pic.twitter.com/1oQNYY5DhV — BART (@SFBART) June 22, 2022

Service between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations is suspended in both Antioch & SFO directions. Riders in the area will need to take a bus between those two stations, and BART reports that bus lines 11 and 14 will accept BART tickets as fare. Riders heading towards Antioch are currently being asked to disembark at Pleasant Hill.







Contra Costa Fire units are on scene putting out spot fires that occurred after the derailment, according to a tweet from the agency.

ConFire units responding to a BART train that has partially derailed near Hastings Dr. and David Ave. in Concord. No report of injuries. Please stay clear of the area as crews work to evacuate the train and extinguish spot fires. #davidic pic.twitter.com/CG4PwHaCl1 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 22, 2022

In a later tweet CCF stated that all passengers that had been on the derailed BART train have been safely removed from the wreckage. CCF EMS units evaluated passengers for minor reported injuries. Four passengers were taken to the hospital to get further treatment.

BART’s media hotline noted that approximately 50 riders were safely removed from the train. As of now there is no ETA for when service will resume.

This is a developing story.