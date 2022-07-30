Caltrans will be closing a portion of SR-37 for five nights beginning on Aug. 14

(BCN) — Caltrans will be closing parts of state Highway 37 in Sonoma and Solano counties for five nights in mid-August for a pavement rehabilitation project, the agency announced Friday.

Westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and state Highway 121 at Sears Point will be closed for five nights beginning at 8 p.m. on Aug. 14. The route will close at 8 p.m. every night and will reopen at 4 a.m. every day and the work will conclude by Aug. 19.

During the closures, the ramp from the Walnut Avenue and Railroad Avenue interchange onto Highway 37 will be closed. Traffic that would be traveling westbound on Highway 37 will detour to northbound state Highway 29, then connect to westbound state Highway 12, then take Highway 121 to connect to westbound Highway 37.

Workers will be repairing “deteriorated” pavement and shoulders on the 6-mile stretch of westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue and Skaggs Island Road. Caltrans said it wants to get this work done before wet weather arrives in the fall.

