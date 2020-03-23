Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Party not an option, family surprises 92-year-old with birthday parade

News

by: Kim Kalunian

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A Pawtucket family didn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating a special birthday in their family on Sunday.

Alfred Vecoli is turning 92 on Monday, but with eight children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, his family quickly realized a gathering would break CDC guidelines.

So they ditched the party in favor of a parade.

On Sunday, dozens of family members and friends decorated their cars and SUVs with balloons and banners. Everyone stayed in their seats – not wanting too get to close to each other, or the unsuspecting birthday boy – and drove down Vecoli’s street, honking, waving and singing “Happy Birthday.”

As the caravan passed Vecoli’s door, an expression of surprise and gratitude spread across his face. Tears came to his eyes.

“It’s great to have family and friends,” he said.

Watch the special parade in the video above.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News