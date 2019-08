SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle over the side of Highway 9 Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., crews found a passenger stuck in a car approximately 300 feet down a steep embankment.

Rescuers were required to use rope systems to reach the passenger, remove them from the car and safely lift them to the road.

The passenger was transported by Santa Clara County EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries.