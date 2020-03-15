Passengers flying into US must travel through certain airports

(KRON) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced some restrictions regarding flight arrivals in the United States from countries highly impacted by the novel coronavirus.
President Donald Trump banned the entry of non-U.S. citizens who are from or recently been in China, Iran, or 26 European countries.
DHS is taking extra precautions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
American citizens, legal permanent residents and their immediate families who are arriving to the U.S. from impacted areas must travel through one of 13 airports where DHS has established enhanced entry screening capabilities.
Americans returning to the U.S. are required to fly to one of the following airports:
- Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
- Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
- Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
- Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
- Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia
Passengers will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Additionally, some passengers will have their temperature taken.
Once in the United States, they must self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival.
In order to ensure compliance, local and State public health officials will contact individuals in the days and weeks following their arrival.
