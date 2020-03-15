Passengers flying into US must travel through certain airports

A passenger wearing a mask as a precaution against a new coronavirus has his temperature checked before boarding a flight to Vladivostok, Russia, at the Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho)

(KRON) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced some restrictions regarding flight arrivals in the United States from countries highly impacted by the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump banned the entry of non-U.S. citizens who are from or recently been in China, Iran, or 26 European countries.

DHS is taking extra precautions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

American citizens, legal permanent residents and their immediate families who are arriving to the U.S. from impacted areas must travel through one of 13 airports where DHS has established enhanced entry screening capabilities.

Americans returning to the U.S. are required to fly to one of the following airports:

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Passengers will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Additionally, some passengers will have their temperature taken.

Once in the United States, they must self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival.

In order to ensure compliance, local and State public health officials will contact individuals in the days and weeks following their arrival.

