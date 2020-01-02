Pastor gives back to homeless community in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Starting off the New Year with pizza. That’s how one homeless encampment was able to celebrate in San Jose on Wednesday thanks to the kindness of a local pastor.

On New Year’s Day, pastor Scott Wagers is buying pizza for the homeless.

Dozens of people live in Roosevelt Park off East Santa Clara street.

Each of them was grateful for the surprise visit and the warm meal.

Gerard Brooks explains how thankful he is for the pastor, “Wayne isn’t a random stranger. He’s a superhero in my eyes. He’s going to help feed the homeless in the park, that’s a blessing. That’s not a random stranger. That’s a superhero.”

Pastor Wagers does this multiple times a week, serving those in need throughout San Jose.

The pastor was joined by Santa Clara University Professor Philip Boo,who also visits encampments often and even brings his students along.

Profesor Boo says, “The people handing stuff out, something happens to them, too, that’s why I come out. I don’t want to romanticize it, it’s a tough place. They’ve got tough lives, but something comes in alive in me, and it happens for pastor wagers and all the other people working with him so.”

The pastor says Roosevelt Park is one of the bigger encampments in the city, but one that is organized. People at the park say they treat each other like family.

Edwin Basquez is thankful for the resources, “Thank you for food, for the clothes, thank you. Thank you pastor Scott and all the pastors coming, too so thank you very much. Happy New Year.”

A simple act of kindness on the first day of the New Year. Pastor Wagers hopes other people join in on feeding those in need in 2020.

Wagers adds, “We do little things like today but ultimately do what you can but think about the big picture we need to solve the homeless issue, get them into land tiny homes into buildings.”

