Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, report says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He will be out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Schefter released the information via Twitter Saturday morning.

