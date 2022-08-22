NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Paul Pelosi is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday for charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol in an incident on May 28.

The judge in Pelosi’s case has continued the matter until Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Napa County court. Pelosi will then choose whether to plead guilty or no contest, or the case could be scheduled for a trial.

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was reportedly involved in a car accident on May 28, and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to booking records, Pelosi was held briefly in the Napa County jail before being released on bail.

Pelosi’s most recent court date on August 3 did not require his presence in the courtroom, and he chose not to attend. Pelosi’s attorney, Amanda Bevin, entered a not guilty plea for both charges in a Napa County court on his behalf. Pelosi waived his right to a jury trial. The judge then continued the matter until 9 a.m. on August 23.