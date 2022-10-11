SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Sunnyvale on Monday night, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Around 10:32 p.m. on Monday, DPS Patrol and Fire personnel were called to the area of Mathilda and Washington avenues due to a report of a collision that involved a pedestrian and two vehicles. DPS personnel found a man at the scene who had ‘major injuries’ and began lifesaving measures. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The drivers in both vehicles stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators, according to DPS. The collision is still being investigations by the DPS Major Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Larks at 408-730-7109.