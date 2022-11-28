SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died after he reportedly stepped into oncoming traffic and was struck by two vehicles in south Santa Rosa near Rohnert Park, according to the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol.

Just after 5:30 a.m., CHP officers in Santa Rosa were called to a crash at Stony Point Road and Wilfred Avenue on a report of a pedestrian hit by a truck. Fire crews also responded to the scene along with emergency medical personnel. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified of his death.

KRON On is streaming now

The early investigation shows that a pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder of Stony Point Road just south of Wilfred Avenue when a Ford Ranger was heading south on Stony Point Road. CHP says that it appears the pedestrian walked directly into the road in front of the Ford Ranger. The driver of the Ford tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian but couldn’t. The Ford driver was not injured in the crash, and CHPS says he immediately stopped the vehicle and called 911.

CHP says a second vehicle may have also struck the man while he was in the roadway but failed to stop at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.