(BCN) — San Jose police responded Monday morning to the city’s second fatal pedestrian collision in four days.

Monday’s crash was reported near Willow Street and Meridian Avenue in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood, according to an advisory issued about 6:20 a.m. on social media by San Jose police.

A man was hit by a car and taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

The death is the city’s 37th fatal traffic collision and the 22nd pedestrian victim this year.

Police on Monday also released more information about a fatal pedestrian collision last week that occurred about a mile away, in the city’s Rose Glen neighborhood.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 near the intersection of Fruitdale Avenue and Princess Anne Drive.

A 2017 Nissan sedan was headed east on Fruitdale just west of Princess Anne Drive when it hit a man crossing the road on a mobility scooter outside of any marked crosswalk, San Jose police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The death was the city’s 36th fatal collision this year and the 21st pedestrian death of 2023.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.