(BCN) — A female pedestrian struck by a car Tuesday night in San Jose has died of her injuries, according to a tweet early Wednesday from police.

The collision was reported Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. at Leeward Drive and Arden Way by San Jose Police Department.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later declared dead Wednesday at an unspecified time.

She becomes the city’s 22nd pedestrian death in 2022 and the 37th person to die as a result of traffic collisions so far this year.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

