SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose Police are on the scene of a traffic collision that involved a vehicle and an adult female pedestrian on Tuesday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations.

The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. near Leeward Drive and Arden Way. SJPD reports that the pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury. The driver is currently at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.