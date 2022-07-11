(BCN) — A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after she was hit by a car Sunday night near Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The collision occurred at the intersection of Stony Point Road and Butler Avenue, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County south of Santa Rosa. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was traveling north on Stony Point Road and left the scene after the crash, the CHP said. Authorities said the vehicle is believed to be a 2014, 2015, or 2016 black Jeep Cherokee with damage on the right front and side.

The CHP asks that anyone with information regarding the crash or the suspect vehicle call (707)588-1400.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.